Jedward win praise online for candid post about their ‘body insecurities’

Jedward have won praise online after sharing a candid post about their “body insecurities”.

The Irish twins, John and Edward Grimes, took to Instagram to shared a photo of themselves “embracing their natural selves” – as they posed topless beside the sea in Dublin.

The pop duo captioned the post: “Over the years we’ve had many body insecurities but we’ve got to a point in our life where we have the who cares attitude!”

“Let’s all embrace our natural selves! The beauty and scenic energy around Ireland is JEPIC! Always be brave enough to be you!”

“We applaud everyone on social media who has the confidence to put themselves out there it’s takes a lot of courage!”

The 29-year-olds added: “We urge everyone to stay safe on all your travels and adventures this summer! Don’t put yourself in dangerous situations the coasts of Ireland are beautiful but can be very treacherous and unpredictable!”

“Know your boundaries and capabilities when it comes to exploring new terrain. Take care we love you all.”

Taking to the comment section, Irish singer Imelda May wrote: “👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏”.

One fan commented: “Always be unapologetically and authentically yourselves no matter what anyone else says ❤️”, while a second penned: “Embrace your self in your own skin! You both look amazing, it’s inspiring and helping so many other people!”

Jedward shot to fame on The X Factor back in 2009, and were best known for their blonde quiffs, matching outfits and energetic personalities.

In recent months, the Irish twins have won praise on social media for using their social media platforms to speak out on a range of topical issues, including the Black Lives Matter movement and advocating for transgender rights.

Back in March, the singers were also praised for shaving off their iconic quiffs to raise money for the Irish Cancer Society, a charity close to their heart after they lost their mother to cancer in 2019.

It comes after Jedward admitted they’re “glad” people are seeing them in a “different light”.