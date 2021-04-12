Jedward pay tribute to their late mother Susanna on her birthday

Jedward have paid tribute to their late mother Susanna on her birthday.

The pop duo, otherwise known as John and Edward Grimes, lost their mum in February 2019 – after a long battle with cancer.

Sharing a sweet childhood photo of them with their mother and their older brother Kevin to Twitter, the Irish stars wrote: “Happy Birthday Mammy wish we could hug you now and tell you how much we love you ❤️.”

Happy Birthday Mammy wish we could hug you now and tell you how much we love you ❤️

Last month, Jedward shaved off their iconic quiffs live on The Late Late Show to help raise vital funds for the Irish Cancer Society.

Announcing the death of their mother, the former X Factor stars tweeted: “Rest In Peace Mammy You live on through us. We will miss you and your smile.”

“You shaped the character of who we are. Mammy lived with cancer for many years but was always full of life! You live on in our Memories and will always be alive in our Hearts.”

You shaped the character of who we are. Mammy lived with cancer for many years but was always full of life! You live on in our Memories and will always be alive in our Hearts ❤️

Taking to Instagram at the time, the pair wrote: “Mammy was a Loving mom and always there in our life and gave us the space to find ourselves in the world and will always be a part of our life and our future in everything that we do.”

“You can now be at peace with your mom and dad Susan and Kevin our granny and grandad. We will always remember your heart warming smile and the sound of joy from your laughter. You were not only our mom but the core to the whole family. People who knew you personally as a friend respected your loyalty and presence.”

“We can still hear you talking in our thoughts saying good night John, good night Edward, good night Kevin. We will always admire you for your honesty and love. Every song we created and all the projects were from your vision and heart.”

“Mammy you will always be our best friend and your genuine goodness will be missed.

You had an endless joy for life. Everyone knew you had a luminous quality of thoughtfulness and selflessness.”

“You never wanted anyone to know the suffering you were going through and for them to only see the smile on your face. The impact you made in your life reflected on everyone who knew you,” they wrote.

“You helped so much people being a teacher with your creative outlook and imagination.

Thank you for shaping the character of us and so many of your students. You lived with cancer for many years but your passing was unexpected because you had overcome so many struggles and health complications.”

“Mammy taught us how to deal with life and never let anyone say a bad word about us and always stood up for us and to take on life by being a free spirit. Mammy you had the Determination that we will take into our lives.”

“Mammy had all the character of who she was up until her last breath. Mammy’s life doesn’t end here because everything she was, lives on through all of us in our memories.”

“Today is not just a goodbye but a celebration of a great person for making us smile, for looking after us all and brightening our life. You will be missed to infinity ,” they concluded the emotional post.

