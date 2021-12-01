Jamie Dornan teams up with Guinness to launch Guinness Nitrosurge

Jamie Dornan has teamed up with Guinness to launch Guinness Nitrosurge.

Guinness Nitrosurge is a device with new technology that puts the craft of the two-part pour in your hands when choosing to enjoy a beautiful Guinness at home.

Jamie said: “I’m a massive fan of Guinness so I was delighted to work with them on this amazing new technology and fun content series. Guinness Nitrosurge is a game changer for beautiful pints at home – I’ll be using it to impress guests this festive season.”

Steve Gilsenan, Global Head of Quality, Guinness, said: “Guinness Nitrosurge is another step in a long history of innovations from Guinness as we strive to provide the best quality experience and bring beautiful Guinness to every occasion.”

“The technology allows for an enhanced pouring experience and a pint with a smooth, domed head for those who choose to enjoy a can of Guinness at home.”

The Guinness Nitrosurge is available from retailers at a recommended retail price of €24.99. The Guinness Nitrosurge end-cap is reusable and Guinness Nitrosurge refill packs containing 6 x 558ml cans, which were designed specifically to fit into the Nitrosurge end-cap, will also be available for a recommended retail price of €15.