Jamie Dornan spotted filming season two of The Tourist in Ireland

Jamie Dornan has been spotted filming season two of The Tourist in Ireland.

The actor will reprise his role as ‘The Man’ for the next season of the hit BBC show.

Season one was filmed in Australia, and followed a man (played by Jamie) who loses his memory after being run off the road by a mysterious driver.

Jamie filmed other scenes at nearby Djouce woods in Co Wicklow, where makeup was used to make him look bloodied…https://t.co/4waeCHk97b — Sunday World (@sundayworld) June 3, 2023

The new season follows the action to Dublin, one year after Jamie’s character left the outback.

Earlier this week, Jamie and his co-star Greg Larsen (who plays Ethan) were photographed shooting scenes in Bray and Djouce Woods in Co. Wicklow.

Speaking ahead of the new season, Jamie said: “I’m incredibly excited to continue the story with The Tourist.”

“Harry and Jack Williams are brilliant writers and I can’t wait for audiences to see how well Ireland and its characters are utilised to keep them guessing as the tale progresses.”

His co-star Danielle Macdonald added: "I'm so excited to team up with Jamie again and return for another wild adventure with an amazing cast and crew. Jack and Harry Williams are brilliant story tellers and it's exciting to see what their minds will come up with next." Writers Harry and Jack Williams said: "The Tourist was unlike anything we'd written before and we're hugely grateful for the incredible response to series one. "It's been an exciting journey getting stuck into that world again with the quirky characters that were so loved, and seeing where we could take them next, whilst continuing to deliver a tonally unique and offbeat drama."