Jamie Dornan reveals why he thought he scared off his wife Amelia Warner on their first date

Jamie Dornan has revealed why he thought he scared off his wife Amelia Warner on their first date.

The Irish actor has admitted he wore a Christmas jumper to their first outing, which took place in Los Angeles in the middle of February.

The 40-year-old told the Daily Mail: “I was worried that she wouldn’t remember me. I felt I should make myself memorable.”

“And I still remember seeing her reaction when she opened the door,” he continued.

“I could tell she got the point of me and liked me, even though she probably thought I was a bit weird.”

Jamie and Amelia tied the knot back in 2013, three years after they first met.

The couple have since welcomed three kids together – daughters Dulcie, 8, Elva, 6, and Alberta, 3.

The notoriously private actor joined Instagram for the first time in April 2020, and has since shared small glimpses of his family life.

Earlier this year, the Holywood native marked International Women’s Day by sharing a sweet snap of his beloved wife and their daughters.

He captioned the post: “I’m nothing but a pile of dust without this crew. #internatinalwomensday.”

In the photo, Jamie’s daughters could be seen walking hand-in-hand with Amelia as they crossed the road in California.

