Jamie Dornan reuniting with Belfast co-star for another film by Kenneth Branagh

Jamie Dornan is reuniting with his Belfast co-star Jude Hill for another film by Kenneth Branagh.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actors have both been cast in Branagh’s upcoming Agatha Christie adaptation, A Haunting in Venice.

Alongside directing the project, Kenneth will once again reprise his role as Belgian detective Hercule Poirot in the film.

The Belfast native previously directed and starred in film adaptations of Agatha Christie’s Death on the Nile (2022) and Murder on the Orient Express (2017).

Based on the author’s 1969 book Hallowe’en Party, A Haunting in Venice will also star Tina Fey, Kelly Reilly and Michelle Yeoh.

The film’s synopsis reads: “Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world’s most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo.”

“When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.”

The film is set for release in 2023, with production due to start on October 31.

In a statement, Kenneth Branagh said: “This is a fantastic development of the character Hercule Poirot, as well as the Agatha Christie franchise.”

“Based on a complex, little known tale of mystery set at Halloween in a pictorially ravishing city, it is an amazing opportunity for us, as filmmakers, and we are relishing the chance to deliver something truly spine-chilling for our loyal movie audiences.”

Jamie and Jude previously played father and son in Kenneth’s award-winning film Belfast, which was released last year.