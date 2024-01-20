Jamie Dornan opens up about ‘worst year’ of his life

Jamie Dornan has opened up about the “worst year” of his life.

Speaking to Patrick Kielty on the Late Late Show last night, the actor spoke about the loss of his father.

The proud Irishman revealed that he was “quarantining” when he received the news and was unable to leave the room.

Talking to the host he said: “I told them ‘I don’t have Covid, I need to get out of this room,’ it was pretty severe grief obviously and shock, but no they wouldn’t allow it.”

“It was an extremely difficult time in my life, which is a mad thing to say because we shot The Tourist that year and Belfast came out that year.”

“A lot of things changed for the better in that year, but it was the worst year of my life actually, weirdly.”

Gushing about his late father he remarked: “My dad was way more famous than me in Belfast, everyone knew him.”

“My dad was an obstetrician gynaecologist at the Royal Maternity and as a result of that delivered over 6,000 babies.”

Speaking about the premiere of his movie Belfast, the 41-year-old recalled how Kenneth Branagh dedicated the movie to his father.

The actor said: “I was sat there with both my sisters, my auntie who is my dad’s sister and they were just weeping before the movie even began.”

“It was a special and very emotional night.”

Jamie went on to talk about his current emotional state and confessed that he is “in a really good place.”

The 41-year-old credited his current happiness to his wife and family and his successful career.

The actor told Patrick: “I mean home life has always been good, I’m lucky…you know my wife well, she’s class and our kids are unreal, so I actually do feel really content.”

However, the father-of-three admitted that life in the public eye does come with a negative side.

Jamie got candid and said: “You know the industry and the way it works, it just takes one person in the Irish Times or whatever to say something negative and then it just whacks you back down again.”