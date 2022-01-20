Jamie Dornan opens up about growing up in Belfast during The Troubles

Jamie Dornan has opened up about growing up in Belfast during The Troubles.

The Irish actor stars alongside Caitríona Balfe in Kenneth Branagh’s new film Belfast, which hits cinemas across the country from tomorrow.

The semi-autobiographical film Belfast, which tells the story of a nine-year-old boy growing up in a protestant family during the Troubles.

Ahead of the film’s release, Jamie and Caitriona spoke to British Vogue about their experiences growing up in Ireland.

Jamie, who was born in Holywood in Belfast, said: “If you’re born there, and you’re raised there, you’re very cognisant of the fact that you are from a very complicated place. From the day I was born, until the day I left, people pretty much were fighting a civil war.”

“I always think back to stuff that became normal, that was not normal. Like trying to meet your mates on Saturday afternoons in town and there’d been a bomb scare.”

“Now, I have kids… F**k me. The idea of them checking under their cars for bombs in their driveways… That was normal. You can’t even fathom it now,” the father-of-three added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue)