Jamie Dornan admits he has ‘never read anything like’ Wild Mountain Thyme

The film will be available to rent in Ireland from Friday

Jamie Dornan has admitted he has “never read anything like” Wild Mountain Thyme.

The upcoming film stars Emily Blunt as Rosemary Muldoon, who falls in love with Jamie’s character Anthony Reilly before they get caught up in a dispute over farmland.

Speaking to the Irish Independent about the flick, the Irish actor said: “It had this other-worldly quality to it – it’s this sort of heightened old-school, fairytale-esque romance”.

“And I think it’s easy to say this about work when you’re promoting it, that you’ve never read anything like it before, but I really hadn’t read anything like Wild Mountain Thyme before, and I think I speak for Emily when I say that too.”

“They were just such unique, complicated, and really loveable characters who really needed each other for different reasons – and one of them could really see that and the other one couldn’t.”

The Down native said his character Anthony was the least “normal” person he has ever played.

“I’ve played some very dark characters, but never anyone as unworldly as Anthony,” he admitted.

“He is just slightly in his own world and while it wouldn’t take much to make him very happy, he hasn’t been able to muster the right energy to make that happen and be fulfilled.”

“I had to let all my insecurities and lack of understanding of certain elements of life come to the front with him. I feel like I’ve exposed myself more than I ever have in any other role,” Jamie added.

After the trailer for the romantic-drama was released in November, many criticized the actors for their dodgy Irish accents.

Addressing the criticism in an interview with Sky News earlier this month, Jamie said: “It’s kind of par for the course, I’m from Ireland and we’re known for taking the p*** pretty much out of everything – it almost comes with the territory.”

“I think that’s fine, and at the end of the day, everyone’s going to have their opinion. We are doing the accents that we planned to do.”

“There’s so many dialects based on a very small island and I get the p*** taken out of me for the way I sound all the time, just as me.”

“A lot of people don’t understand me all the time, and that’s fine. That’s something I’ve dealt with my whole life.”

Jamie added: “We’re not going to lose any sleep over some people having a bit of fun with it.”

