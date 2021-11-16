Jamie Dornan admits dealing with 50 Shades of Grey criticism was ‘f***ing difficult’

Jamie Dornan has admitted dealing with 50 Shades of Grey criticism was “f***ing difficult”.

The actor played Christian Grey in the raunchy film franchise, which was first released in 2015.

Speaking to British GQ, the 39-year-old said that while he expected the backlash, all that negativity was still hard to wrap his head around.

The Belfast native said: “There’s nothing like Fifty Shades in terms of, it was based on books and we were staying very close to these books. These books were loved by fandom. Really loved, obsessively loved and despised by every critic. Real critics hated the books.”

“You know that you’re going to have these movies that are for the fans, that the fans are going to love, that are gonna make a ton of money. But you know that the critics will be just, you know, licking their lips and that’s exactly what happened.”

“And we knew that was going to happen so you’re watching that play out and at times that’s f***ing difficult.”

Jamie recalled feeling “relived” when Charlie Hunnam initially got the role, thinking: “F***, that’s great, what a nightmare for that guy. He’s going to have all this scrutiny.”

But when Charlie dropped out, Jamie stepped in to play Mr. Grey, and he said he immediately “felt the wrath of hatred.”

However, the father-of-three has no regrets about the role, as he explained: “The thing is every move I have made in my career, post those films, I have only been able to do because of those films because all of the stuff, like Belfast, Beyond Private or any like well-received more independent stuff I’ve done the last five or six years, they’re only budgeting, they’re only paying for those films to be made off my name.”

“I’m in a franchise that made $1.4 billion. That’s how that works. It’s all part of it, it’s given me so much, so of course, I don’t regret it.”