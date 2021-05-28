James Patrice shares his delight after sister Vanessa announces baby news

"I don't think our family has ever been so excited..."

James Patrice has shared his delight on social media, after his sister Vanessa Butler announced her pregnancy.

The music teacher is expecting her first child with her husband Sean O’Callaghan, who she married back in March.

Vanessa shared the news on Instagram today, by posting a photo of her and Sean holding a personalised baby grow.

She captioned the post: “We just can’t wait to meet you ❤️ #BabyOCallaghan.”

Vanessa’s brother James commented underneath the post: “Happy doesn’t even begin to cover it ❤️❤️❤️.”

The social media star also shared Vanessa’s announcement on his Instagram Story, and said: “I don’t think our family has ever been so excited gals.”

