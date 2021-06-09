The outdoor event will raise funds for Dublin Pride charities

James Patrice set to host ‘Picnic with Pride’ event as Malahide Woman

James Patrice has announced that he’s hosting a special ‘Picnic with Pride’ event this month, as his alter ego ‘Malahide Woman’.

Held at Malahide Castle on the 24th, 25th & 26th of June, ticket proceeds will go to the Dublin Pride Community Fund at the Community Foundation for Ireland.

Tickets include exclusive entry to the Private West Lawn, and a Cheese & Meat Grazing Box with a glass of Prosecco.

A maximum of 6 people per picnic spot will be allowed, and strict 2 metre social distancing will be implemented.

Tickets are priced at €35, and can be purchased right here.

For more information about the inaugural ‘Picnic with Pride’ at Malahide Castle, click here.