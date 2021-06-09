Home Irish Showbiz James Patrice set to host ‘Picnic with Pride’ event as Malahide Woman

James Patrice set to host ‘Picnic with Pride’ event as Malahide Woman

The outdoor event will raise funds for Dublin Pride charities

Kendra Becker
James Patrice has announced that he’s hosting a special ‘Picnic with Pride’ event this month, as his alter ego ‘Malahide Woman’.

Held at Malahide Castle on the 24th, 25th & 26th of June, ticket proceeds will go to the Dublin Pride Community Fund at the Community Foundation for Ireland.

Tickets include exclusive entry to the Private West Lawn, and a Cheese & Meat Grazing Box with a glass of Prosecco.

A maximum of 6 people per picnic spot will be allowed, and strict 2 metre social distancing will be implemented.

Tickets are priced at €35, and can be purchased right here.

For more information about the inaugural ‘Picnic with Pride’ at Malahide Castle, click here.

