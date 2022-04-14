James Patrice issues call out for series two of RTÉ Player show

James Patrice has issued a call out for series two of RTÉ Player series Battle Of The Food Trucks.

The Dublin native hosts the show, and has asked people with food trucks to apply to be on the series – which could win them a whopping €5k.

In a post shared on Instagram today, the social media star wrote: “Beyond honoured to be back as a host for series two of ‘Battle Of The Food Trucks’ on @rteplayer!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Patrice (@james_patrice)

“As ya know gals I absolutely love what I do, and it’s things like this that really are a bit of a pinch me moment 💖 I can’t say too much yet but I CAN say – this series is going to be even bigger and better 😏,” James teased.

“If you fancy applying to be a part of the show for the chance to be crowned Ireland’s Finest Food Truck (and win a mighty €5,000!) simply email [email protected]”

Just like the first season, the RTÉ Player competition series is looking for Ireland’s best food truck, who will win a cash prize of €5k.

The first series was won by Kwanghi Chan’s food truck Bites by Kwanghi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kwanghi Chan (@kwanghic)

To register for the show, email [email protected]