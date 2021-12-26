Ad
James Kavanagh rating people’s Christmas dinners is our new obsession

Kendra Becker | Editor
While many of us are spending the festive season without loved-ones this year, we’ve been finding joy in the little things this Christmas.

And one thing that’s brought us a lot of joy over the past 24 hours is James Kavanagh’s Instagram Story.

The social media star, who owns food company ‘Currabinny’ with his boyfriend William Murray, has been rating people’s Christmas dinners online.

Using the green screen effect on his Instagram Story, the TV presenter has been critiquing his followers turkey and ham dinners, before giving them a rating out of 10.

From judging the crispiness of their roast potatoes, to questioning the relevance of peas on a Christmas dinner plate – James has us throughly entertained this St. Stephen’s Day.

It looks like we’re not the only ones glued to James’ Story, as many are calling for him to make it a regular segment on his Instagram too.

