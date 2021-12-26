James Kavanagh rating people’s Christmas dinners is our new obsession

While many of us are spending the festive season without loved-ones this year, we’ve been finding joy in the little things this Christmas.

And one thing that’s brought us a lot of joy over the past 24 hours is James Kavanagh’s Instagram Story.

The social media star, who owns food company ‘Currabinny’ with his boyfriend William Murray, has been rating people’s Christmas dinners online.

Using the green screen effect on his Instagram Story, the TV presenter has been critiquing his followers turkey and ham dinners, before giving them a rating out of 10.

From judging the crispiness of their roast potatoes, to questioning the relevance of peas on a Christmas dinner plate – James has us throughly entertained this St. Stephen’s Day.

It looks like we’re not the only ones glued to James’ Story, as many are calling for him to make it a regular segment on his Instagram too.

I have to say @JamesKavanagh_ rating people’s Christmas dinners on Instagram is giving me such joy. Nodding along with his observations, it’s like a very specific version of Gogglebox, hoping it extends to Christmas snacking and drinking. 10/10. — Aisling O’Brien (@mashob) December 26, 2021

Today will mostly be spent watching @JamesKavanagh_ rate Christmas dinners on @instagram — alison curtis (@AlisonTodayFM) December 26, 2021

Just spent the last half hour watching @JamesKavanagh_ rate other peoples Christmas dinners on insta and I’d do it again — Donna MacRury (@donnamacrury) December 26, 2021

@JamesKavanagh_ rating peoples Christmas dinners on insta is something I need in my life every day of the year — Gráinne (@grainneoshea4) December 26, 2021

Watching @JamesKavanagh_’s floating head rate Christmas dinners is all I needed this Stephen’s day — Sarah (@sarosully) December 26, 2021