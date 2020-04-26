James Kavanagh launches new jumper collection to help raise funds during COVID-19 outbreak

James Kavanagh has created his own bespoke range of jumpers and tote bags to help raise funds during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The social media star and TV presenter revealed he has designed a new range, which will help raise funds for the Inner City Helping Homeless charity and the National Campaign for the Arts.

In an Instagram post the Currabinny owner announced the news.

“Even though this feels like it’s kinda going on forever 🙃 it’s so important to remind ourselves that better days ARE coming,” James told his134k followers.

“Your fun will return, your family will be back in your life, your friends will be back and the sesh will come. I wanted to make something cute n fun to wear when we do get to play with our friends and family again (or just to look good in around the house tbh).

“If you buy something from this limited edition range of totes & sweaters, you’ll be helping the amazing work @ichhdublin do in helping homeless & vulnerable people & you’ll also be helping @campaign4arts who work tirelessly to promote the arts in Ireland – the arts are an essential asset to a country, not a luxury.

“I couldn’t have done this without my hun @derekdoyle90 & his sexy design capabilities & suggestions, so thank you bby. Link is in my bio, it’d be gorgeous if you could support some lovely causes, and look stunning af while doing so ✨ #TIOCFAIDHARSESH 🇮🇪,” he ended the post.

The new website states you could be waiting up to two weeks for your stylish bits, but while waiting you will be helping important charities. Plus there’s a chance you will get the products sooner.

