James Kavanagh joins the lineup for Ireland’s Fittest Family Celebrity Special

The Irish presenter has signed up for the show in a bid to win money for charity

James Kavanagh has joined the lineup for Ireland’s Fittest Family Celebrity Special.

The popular RTÉ series will see well-known Irish figures and their family members be put through their paces, in a bid to win money for charity.

Hosted by Mairead Ronan, Davy Fitzgerald, Anna Geary, Derval O’Rourke, and Donncha O’Callaghan coach the participants as they take on fitness challenges and obstacles.

Ahead of the special, social media star James revealed he would be taking part in the show in aid of Ireland’s national autism charity AsIAm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Kavanagh (@jamesalankavanagh)

The Irish presenter wrote: “So for some reason I agreed to do Ireland’s Fittest Family 🥴.”

“Tune in to watch me struggle, pant & be a hot wet mess in a forest. It was such craic filming, but my favourite bit was learning to WAP with Donncha O’Callaghan ✨,” he added, sharing a video of the dance routine.

Irish jockey’s and sisters Katie and Ruby Walsh are also set to take part in the celebrity special, which will air on RTÉ One on Monday, December 28 at 6:30pm.