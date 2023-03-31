James Kavanagh announced as host of brand new Irish dating show

Virgin Media Television has announced social media star and TV presenter James Kavanagh as one of the hosts of its brand-new dating show ‘Grá ar an Trá’.

The series will follow twelve singletons in a quest to find love and learn the Irish language, with the ultimate aim of being crowned the ‘Couple with the most Focail’ and walking away with a grand prize to the value of €10,000.

Described as “the Gaeltacht like you’ve never seen it before”, the series is sure to gain a lot of attention.

James will bring his own brand of charm and charisma to the series, and while he is not a Gaeilgeoir (fluent) himself, his enthusiasm to embrace the Irish language makes him the perfect Man an Tí.

Commenting on his new presenting role, James said: “To say I am buzzing to co host this show is an understatement.”

“Single & giddy Irish people looking for the ride while learning Irish? The show is destined to be iconic.”

Filming commences in May and applicants are now open for contestants, so if you’re up for some fun (and some grá!) this summer, you can apply here.

You can also email the Grá Team at [email protected] for more details.