Jacqui Hurley reveals why presenting Up For The Match was a ‘baptism of fire’

Jacqui Hurley has described presenting Up For The Match alongside Des Cahill as a “baptism of fire” as she reflected on her time first starting off.

The Sport presenter took over from Gráinne Seoige in 2019 to work alongside her pal Des Cahill to provide entertaining commentary before All-Ireland Senior Football Championship and All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship finals.

Speaking with RSVP Live ahead of the hurling final between Tipperary and Cork this Sunday, Jacqui said: “It is weird when you take over a show that is a staple of people’s households.”

She continued: “You don’t know what to expect because it’s very different from everything else that happens in RTÉ. It is like a circus that meets a sporting carnival – it is a bit mad. Working with Des Cahill is always great craic.”

“I think everyone knows we’re great pals away from the show. We are always laughing and messing and they are trying to keep us on the straight and narrow.”

“It was a baptism of fire to start out with, but now we know how it works and what to look out for. It gets easier every year. When you play games on live TV you have no idea how it is going to pan out.”

The 41-year-old explained that when things go wrong, you “just have to go with it.”

“That is live TV in general, you just have to roll with it and get on with it. Live sport is incredible and presenting it on TV is the best job I could ever do. It is the privilege of a lifetime.”

The mum-of-two also told the outlet that having her home county of Cork in the All-Ireland final for three “of my years made a big difference.”

“You get a lot of people that you know in the audience and that really adds to the craic. I would love to say it will be their year.”

“For a lot of reasons, they have been so close over the last couple of years, people have been talking about them as if they are All-Ireland winners before they have won it and they have overcome a lot as a team.”

This comes after Jacqui revealed the one piece of advice given to her by Des after she took over from him as the presenter of The Sunday Game.

In October 2022, Des left fans in a state of shock after he announced that he would be stepping down from his role as host after 15 seasons.

The following year, it was revealed that Jacqui had taken the offer with no hesitation and said, “I was ready for it.”

“Years ago, I spoke publicly about not getting it, and probably would have been more nervous if I had, because I didn’t have the experience,” she added.

Speaking to the RTÉ Guide, Jacqui shared that Des had given her some crucial advice before she started the presenting gig.

“Des told me, ‘Your life is going to change because everyone has an opinion on The Sunday Game’,” she said.

“It’s watched everywhere in Ireland and people come up to me talking about it all the time.”

“So while I wasn’t nervous, I do understand the commitment and what it takes and what it means to people,” she added.