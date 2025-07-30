Jack Reynor to star in new season of hit TV series

It has been revealed that Jack Reynor is set to star in the newest season of a hit Apple TV+ series.

As reported by Deadline, the Wicklow native has been cast in Presumed Innocent, opposite Rachel Brosnahan.

Season one of the legal thriller series was based on the 1987 Scott Turow novel of the same name, which was also adapted into a 1990 film starring Harrison Ford.

Season two will be based on author Jo Murray’s debut novel, Dissection of a Murder, which is set to be released in 2026.

While Apple is keeping details under wraps, the Pan Macmillan blurb for Dissection of a Murder reads, “When Leila Reynolds is handed her first murder case, she’s shocked at how high-profile it is: the murder of a well-respected, well-known judge.”

“This shouldn’t be the kind of case she’s leading; it’s way beyond her expertise. But the defendant, Jack Millman, is clear. He wants her, and only her.”

Jack is also starring in the newest season of the Prime Video series Citadel, and is teaming up for the fourth time with filmmaker John Carney on his next movie, Power Ballad.

The 33-year-old is best known for his roles in Sing Street and Transformers: Age of Extinction.

Also, last year, he was part of the ensemble cast of Netflix’s hit series The Perfect Couple alongside Eve Hewson, Dakota Fanning, and Nicole Kidman.

Although rising to fame worldwide, Jack still believes that there is no better place to film than his native country.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show, he said: “I’ve never had better experiences than when I’ve worked at home in Ireland. I really do think that the crews here in Ireland are the most passionate of anywhere I’ve ever worked.”

“People who work on film here work on it because they love it, not because its a job. They work on it just for the artistic merit of it and because they want to be part of creating something special.”

“That brings an energy to anything that you work on in Ireland that is unique. I absolutely love it.”

He continued: “I shot one of my short films in my native Blessington, and I had the opportunity to showcase the Wicklow mountains and my home, and I had an opportunity to work with people who I’ve worked with before and I love. It was just the most gratifying five days of my career.”