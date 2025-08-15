Is Ryan Tubridy returning to Irish TV?

It has been reported that Ryan Tubridy may be preparing to return to Irish TV, after his last time hosting the Late Late Show in May 2023.

The 52-year-old is currently working on Virgin Radio in the UK and has taken some time away from being in front of the camera.

According to Extra.ie, Ryan is the the talks to appear on the Virgin Media series The Assembly.

This show is originally a French idea and was brought over to the UK by the BBC. However, Virgin Media now wish to make an Irish version; which follows neurodivergent young people interview well-known stars.

In the French show, President Emmanuel Macron was one of the interviewees. In the UK, Michael Sheen and Danny Dyer sat down for a chat.

Now, reports are claiming that Ryan will be one of the personalities in the upcoming Irish take on The Assembly.

This comes after news broke last week that the TV host had returned the sizeable payment he received from RTÉ, following the extended public debate on the issue.

In a statement issued on behalf of Ryan, he said: “Earlier today I made a payment of €150,000 to RTÉ.”

“I made this payment through my solicitor, without any discussions with RTE – or with anyone acting on their behalf – and without condition.”

“I have said on various occasions that I intended making this payment and I’m happy to have been able to do so today,” he added.

Back in May, it was reported that the presenter was open to returning the funds but wished to see other matters with RTÉ resolved beforehand.

At the heart of those concerns was data relating to both Ryan and his agent, Noel Kelly.

The €150,000 in question was linked to a contentious agreement from 2020, under which Ryan was to receive €225,000 over three years for attending three corporate events on behalf of The Late Late Show sponsor, Renault.

These payments were not disclosed in RTÉ’s published list of presenter salaries, sparking a national outcry once they came to light.

In a statement also released on Friday, RTÉ said it received the payment via the radio host’s solicitor.

It read: “RTÉ welcomes the payment and would like to thank Ryan Tubridy for making it.”

However, Chair of the Oireachtas Committee on Media Alan Kelly has stated that Ryan’s repayment “does not bring an end to the issues in RTÉ.”

Altough the Labour Party TD welcomed the Virgin Radio host’s decision to “finally repay” the €150,000, he said issues are still present regarding RTÉ’s “governance” and “transparency”.

“We need to ensure that in the future our broadcaster is fit for purpose,” he added.