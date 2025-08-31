Is Lewis Capaldi set to perform a surprise set at Electric Picnic?

Lewis Capaldi was spotted among 80,000 festival-goers at Electric Picnic on Saturday.

The Scottish singer was seen in the VIP area of the popular festival in Stradbally, Co. Laois, sparking rumours of a surprise set.

Revellers speculated Lewis would take to the main stage alongside Sam Fender, who is a close pal of his, on Saturday night – but sadly that didn’t come to fruition.

While there’s still a chance Lewis could make a surprise appearance on stage on Sunday night to close out the festival, it’s likely he was at EP to support his mate.

The 28-year-old was seen at the side of the stage during Aaron Rowe’s set on the main stage on Saturday afternoon.

Aaron is a friend of the Scottish singer, and will be his support act for his upcoming 2025 shows.

If Lewis did decide to treat festival goers to a surprise performance, it would be pretty significant.

The singer was set to headline Electric Picnic in 2023, but withdrew due to medical reasons.

He was subsequently replaced on the lineup by fellow Scotsman Paulo Nutini.