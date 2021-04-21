Irish woman named new Mrs. World following controversy

Kate Schneider has been named the new Mrs. World, after the reigning title-holder resigned following an on-stage bust up.

Caroline Jurie relinquished her title after she was arrested on charges of assault earlier this month – for pulling the crown off the new Mrs. Sri Lanka, Pushpika de Silva.

Mrs. Ireland, Kate Schneider, has since been crowned the new Mrs. World 2020.

The beauty pageant announced the news on Instagram today, after confirming Caroline’s decision to resign.

Introducing herself as the new Mrs. World 2020, Kate wrote: “A little bit about me and my journey leading up to this point; I was Mrs. New York America 2019, Mrs. Ireland World 2019/2020, Mrs. World first runner-up 2020, and now here I am, having my dreams realized as your new International queen!”

“I am a lifelong advocate of all things surrounding health, wellness, and nutrition. My platform is childhood health, and as a practicing Registered Dietitian I plan to use this incredible platform combined with my professional background to make the most positive impact for children’s health worldwide!”

“I firmly believe that giving children a healthy start will in turn lead to the brightest future!”

“My amazing husband, Jimmy (Mr. World!), and I are huge animal lovers as well, and frequently donate and lend a helping hand to animal shelters whenever possible! We have two sweet, adorable Yorkies of our own named Martini and Maui.”

“I want to give my sincerest thank you to everyone for being so incredibly welcoming as I take on this once in a lifetime journey! I vow to make every single day count, take on each opportunity with gratitude, and leave a lasting legacy as your Mrs. World! I hope to make you all very proud,” she added.