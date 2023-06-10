Irish Twitter discovers Cillian Murphy’s doppelgänger – and the resemblance is uncanny

Irish Twitter has discovered Cillian Murphy’s doppelgänger.

On Saturday, comedian Seán Burke retweeted a photo of Tampa Bay Rays baseballer player Tyler Glasnow.

He penned: “Absolutely stunned by the fact this is NOT Cillian Murphy,” he said of the snap – in which the sports star bore an uncanny resemblance to the Peaky Blinders actor.

Absolutely stunned by the fact this is NOT Cillian Murphy. https://t.co/Xuag6D8Yab — Seán Burke (@SeanBurkeShow) June 10, 2023

Other Irish Twitter users flocked to the social media platform to share their opinions on Cillian’s doppelgänger.

One user penned: “i really thought it was. dang! that’s spooky!”

A second wrote: “The longer I look, the more he looks like Cillian Murphy.”

Meanwhile, a third said: “Looks more like Cillian Murphy than Cillian Murphy!”

This isn’t the first time fans have found a doppelgänger of Cillian’s.

In 2021, people uncanny resemblance between Billie Eilish and the Peaky Blinders actor.

In May of that year, the American singer-songwriter went viral after she debuted a brand new, blonde-haired look on the cover of British Vogue.

Just six minutes after she shared the cover on Instagram, she received over one million likes on the post – and it has since become the most-liked cover in the magazine’s history.

At the time, fans couldn’t get over how much Billie looked like Cillian in the cover photos, which inspired plenty of memes on social media.

“Billie Eilish is just Cillian Murphy in a blonde wig. I can’t unsee this now,” one fan tweeted.

Another wrote: “Have we ever seen Cillian Murphy and Billie Eilish in the same room?”

In June, Billie fangirled over Cillian at her concert in Belfast’s SSE Arena.

While she was performing on stage, a fan threw a black t-shirt to the 20-year-old from the crowd.

After unravelling the t-shirt, Billie jumped up and down with excitement as she realised there were pictures of Cillian on it.

Standing in awe for a moment, the singer finally gushed: “Yo, it’s me and Cillian Murphy… Oh my God!”

A Twitter user responded to the video with a close-up picture of the hilarious t-shirt, revealing that Billie had actually been edited into pictures with Cillian.

PLS someone gave billie eilish a cillian murphy shirt 😭 pic.twitter.com/BmZBmfQ4SN — lucy 🌼 semi ia (@mcderbie) June 4, 2022

