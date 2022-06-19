Irish TV presenter Aideen Kennedy has died aged 43

Irish TV presenter Aideen Kennedy has died at the age of 43.

The former UTV journalist passed away just days after announcing she had a terminal illness on social media.

A UTV spokesperson said in a statement: “The UTV family is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former colleague and friend Aideen Kennedy.”

“A truly gifted reporter, she spent many years at UTV bringing viewers stories from all over Northern Ireland. We wish to extend our heartfelt sympathies to her family at this very sad time,” they added.

Belfast radio station U105, where Aideen worked for a period, tweeted on Saturday night: “Our thoughts and prayers this evening are with the family of our former colleague Aideen Kennedy. Aideen was a member of our news team on the station over a number of years. May she rest in peace.”

On Friday, Aideen tweeted: “So life has not gone well and I am as sick as I was as when I went in to hospital so essentially going home to die but getting palliative care. The kids know. If you ever come across them, will you an eye out for them, they are the kindest, sweetest most thoughtful kiddies.”

