Irish TikTok stars Cairde set to make their US TV debut on St. Patrick’s Day

The Irish dancers have almost 2million followers on the popular app

Irish TikTok stars Cairde set to make their US TV debut on...

Irish TikTok stars Cairdre are set to make their US TV debut on St. Patrick’s Day.

The group have a following of 1.9millions on the popular app, where they upload videos of them performing Irish dances to chart-topping hits.

The dancers will now perform on Good Morning America this Wednesday, March 17 to mark Ireland’s national holiday, with the performance also being broadcast on the screens in New York’s Times Square.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the dance troupe wrote: “So, this is happening. We’ll be live on GOOD MORNING AMERICA on St. Patrick’s Day!”

“The seven of us are so excited to be sharing this news with you. We’ll be performing live from the Cliffs of Moher and will even be broadcasted on the screens in Times Square, New York City. 🇺🇸🇮🇪”

Cairde is made up up Irish stars Dara Kelly, Francis Fallon, Seamus Morrison, Stephen McGuinness, Brian Culligan, Ethan Quintan, and Ronan O’Connell.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cairde (@_cairde)