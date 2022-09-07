Irish TikTok star Nia Gallagher slams ‘triggering’ comment left by online troll

Irish TikTok star Nia Gallagher has slammed a “triggering” comment left by a troll on one of her Instagram posts.

The comment, left under the social media sensation’s Back to College fashion inspiration video, read: “You’re clearly v underweight, please stay safe & get support for your eating disorder.”

The influencer, who has 337k TikTok followers, shared the comment via her Instagram story, writing: “There is no need to publicly comment on someone’s body like this. Disgraceful.”

Nia then posted a series of videos to her Instagram story, addressing the “triggering” comment.

She said: “I don’t normally address comments like this, as I get them on the daily basis and I have my comments filtered – so I can’t really see them anymore which is great and I don’t have to delete them myself.”

“This one, however, has seeped through and it’s very insensitive. If someone really cared about my weight, or my mental health they would message me privately and not publicly, embarrass or shame me in my comments section.”

“If someone truly cared they would message me privately. I have young people looking at my stuff and people in general, and this can be quite triggering for others. I am 100% quite strong when it comes to comments like this,” Nia continued.

“Especially nowadays since I have come out of secondary school, done with the torment and bullying – been there done that, do not want to relive those days – no thank you.”

“It’s also the fact that this comment is backhanded, telling me ‘to stay safe’ yet diagnosing me with an ‘eating disorder’. If I had one, nobody would know, because why? – It’s nobody’s business. Absolutely no ones’ business.”

“This comment can be very triggering to others that see that – that people are quickly ‘diagnosed’ like this and assumed because of their weight. It’s vey, very ignorant and rude.”

Turning her attention to her 22,000 Instagram followers, Nia gushed: “So to all my lovely supporters, and people who choose to follow me – just know that I appreciate you so much, I love you so much and you make this gal very happy and make my dreams come through.”

“Please do not let comments like this ever affect your day-to-day basis or you in general, because these are people that sit behind a screen and don’t think there’s any consequences to their actions and what they say to people; but there is – huge, huge consequences. So please ignore them, because they’re not worth your beautiful brain or your thoughts.”