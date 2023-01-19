Irish TikTok star Miriam Mullins shares her Love Island audition tape

Miriam Mullins has revealed she auditioned for Love island back in 2018.

In a new TikTok video, the social media star recalled receiving an Instagram DM at the time asking her to jump on a call to discuss applying for an ITV show.

The Cork native said: “I was a bit skeptical, I didn’t think it was real because it was sent from a random account. But I thought, feck it I’m just finished college, life is too short, let’s see what this is.”

The 27-year-old continued: “So I got the link for the Zoom and got an email from ITV. Then I had a call with a Love Island producer and after the call, they asked me to send a video auditioning for the show.”

“I sent away the video and that was it. Didn’t hear anything after that… I think it was the season with Georgia Steel and maybe Megan Barton-Hanson was on it.”

“So that was it, I didn’t get it but I didn’t really care. I moved to Florida and met my boyfriend over there a year after.”

Miriam later shared her audition clip with her followers, and said: “Oh my god lads the f**king state of me.”

“What is the makeup? What is the hair? That is why I was not asked to do Love Island ever again.”

