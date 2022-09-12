Irish TikTok star Miriam Mullins breaks down in tears over ‘brutal’ online comments

Miriam Mullins has shared an emotional video addressing “brutal” online comments.

The Irish social media star, who has over 1.9million followers on TikTok, broke down in tears on her Instagram Stories on Monday morning as she addressed unkind comments she read about herself under a news article.

The 26-year-old said: “Long story short, this news article came out about me that I had no idea even existed and the comments underneath it are brutal. Like complete strangers that aren’t even my target audience…”

The Cork native continued: “The comments underneath the article are just absolutely brutal, people bashing me saying stuff about my content, that I’m annoying, all this kind of stuff.”

“I’m used to that with what I do, like there’s thousands of influencers in the world and not everyone is going to love what I do. But the thing that upset me the most is that my dad got sent the article and he read through the comments.”

Becoming visibly emotional, Miriam said: “That’s what gets me the most… That’s what really upset me because I’m so close to my dad and he’s so supportive of everything I do, but he’s in his 60s and I don’t want him seeing comments like that written about me, because that really upsets him.”

After taking a breather, Miriam insisted she’s “absolutely fine” but that she doesn’t like seeing her family upset.

The TikTok sensation explained: “I’ve been putting my head down, working hard, staying out of s**t. I have a lot of exciting things coming up and I’m really proud of where I’ve gotten too, and my family are as well.”

“When you see strangers try to tarnish your character and bring you down, people who don’t know you personally at all, I actually find that quite hard to deal with. They only see a couple of snippets of my videos or they might hear something about me…”

She continued: “A lot of things in life you can’t control, you just have to go with the flow. I’ve been very lucky that I haven’t received much hate recently… It was just tough yesterday because it was the first time in a while I saw a lot of hate in one space.”

“I just don’t get how people can be nasty to a stranger they don’t know… I don’t get why people are like that.”

Miriam, who is set to appear on the upcoming series of Virgin Media’s Eating with the Enemy, went on to thank her followers for their kind messages.