The exams kicked off with English Paper One today

Irish stars wish Leaving Cert students well on first day of exams

A host of Irish stars have wished sixth year students good luck on the first day of their exams.

Today marks the first day of the Leaving Certificate exams for the class of 2021, who were given the option of sitting the written exams, accepting calculated grades or choosing both on a subject-by-subject basis.

Taking to Twitter this morning, Ireland AM presenter Simon Delaney sent a message of support before the exams kicked off with English Paper One.

He wrote: “The very best of luck to all the students (and their parents) starting the Leaving Certificate exams this morning. #LeavingCert2021.”

The actor also posted the same message to his Instagram account.

Almost 90 per cent of this year’s 61,500 Leaving Cert students opted to sit written exams, despite being given the option of predicted grades.

Influencer and nurse Terrie McEvoy also wished students well this morning.

Terrie posted two quotes on her Instagram Story, which read, “Don’t Stress. Do Your Best. Forget the Rest,” and, “You are so close to the victory, don’t you dare give up now.”

The Dublin native added: “The very best of luck to everyone doing their leaving cert today!”

“I have so much admiration for anyone sitting exams after such a tough year!! Huge well done and keep going.”

Another Irish star who shared an inspiring message on social media today was singer Lea Heart.

Thinking of everyone sitting the #LeavingCert2021 today 💘 the best thing that ever happened to me was not getting the exact points I had hoped for!! Life is weird, what’s meant for you won’t pass you – keep it in perspective ✌🏼 — Lea Heart (@iamleaheartt) June 9, 2021

She tweeted: “Thinking of everyone sitting the #LeavingCert2021 today 💘 the best thing that ever happened to me was not getting the exact points I had hoped for!!”

“Life is weird, what’s meant for you won’t pass you – keep it in perspective ✌️.”

Singer and mental health advocate Bressie also took to Instagram to share a number of helpful tips for students.

Pop twins Jedward also posted a message to Leaving Cert students on TikTok.

In the clip, one of the twins sang a reinvented version of Under Pressure, singing: “Leaving Cert students it’s time for your leaving certificate, don’t be under pressure.”

They captioned the video: “JEPIC Leaving Cert Students We Love You #leavingcert #jedward #fyp.”

TV presenter Laura Whitmore also shared a witty Leaving Cert meme on Instagram, as she wished students well.

She wrote: “Good luck to everyone starting the leaving cert today!”

“Was sent this from home and it made me smile.”