Irish stars we’d love to see on the new series of Dancing With The Stars

The show is expected to return next year

Irish stars we’d love to see on the new series of Dancing...

Dancing With The Stars is set to return to RTÉ in 2022, and we’re seriously excited about it…

The popular programme was cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but is expected to return with a brand new series early next year.

Amid reports the show is making a comeback, we’ve rounded up a list of Irish stars we’d love to see on the dance floor.

Dáithí Ó Sé

Dáithí Ó Sé is at the top of our wish list for the next series of DWTS.

The Kerry man will be busy filming the Today show for RTÉ in Cork, but we’re sure he could find a way to fit some dance practice in…

He’s the perfect showman and knows how to work live television, so we’re holding out hope for him.

Una Healy

Having recently moved back to Ireland, Una Healy is the perfect candidate for Dancing With The Stars.

The former Saturdays singer already knows the DWTS team well, as the same producers worked on The Voice of Ireland when she was a judge.

Una has plenty of experience being on stage, so we’d love to see how she’d fare on the dance floor.

James Patrice

Best known for hosting the backstage action on Dancing With The Stars, we’d love to see James Patrice appear on the show as a contestant next year.

The social media star won the hearts of the nation when he starred on Celebrity Operation Transformation in 2017, and we know for a fact he loves a good sequin number.

Who knows, maybe Malahide Woman could make an appearance too?

Greg O’Shea

Greg O’Shea shot to fame when he won Love Island back in 2019.

Since then, the rugby player has landed numerous radio and TV gigs, all while studying for his law degree.

Now, we think it’s time Greg ditches his rugby boots for some dancing shoes…

Pippa O’Connor

Pippa O’Connor is definitely one of our favourites to appear on Dancing With The Stars next year.

The mum-of-two was asked to appear on the first season of the show back in 2016, but declined the offer because she was too busy with the launch of her POCO brand.

However, Pippa has since admitted she’d “love” to take part if she had the time.

Her BFF Brian Dowling also appeared on the show last year, so he could give her plenty of pointers!

Bernard Brogan

Bernard Brogan has long been tipped to appear on RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars.

The former Dublin GAA star, who won seven All-Ireland medals, has turned down offers to go on the show in the past.

But after announcing his retirement in 2019, we think he might be up for the challenge…

Erica Cody

She’s already impressed us with her singing talents, but we reckon Erica could wow us all on the dance floor too.

We’d love to see some up-and-coming stars on the show this year, and Erica is the perfect candidate.

Also can we all agree a dance routine to her hit song Calculated would be amazing?

Rosanna Davison

Given the fact she’s a new mum-of-three, we highly doubt Rosanna Davison has time to appear on a show like Dancing With The Stars – but we can still hope!

The former Miss World succeeds at everything she puts her name to, so why not put her name to becoming the next dancing queen?

The 36-year-old would be a sensational addition to the lineup, and don’t we all want to see her dance to Lady In Red?

Louise Cooney

Irish influencers have become celebrities in their own right over the past few years – including fashion and beauty blogger Louise Cooney.

The Limerick native would make a great contestant on DWTS, and she’d attract a younger audience to the programme.

Does Louise have what it takes? We think so!

James Kavanagh

Another Irish social media star we’d love to see on DWTS is James Kavanagh.

Aside from being absolutely gas, we know for a fact James has some moves up his sleeve.

The 31-year-old appeared in Chasing Abbey’s music video for their hit song ‘Lately’ last year, and he signed up for Battle of the Stars in 2020 – before it was sadly cancelled due to the pandemic.

We’re already petitioning for his Sphynx cat, Princess Diana, to make an appearance too…

Lucy Kennedy

Lucy Kennedy is one of our favourites to appear on Dancing With The Stars.

Her infectious personality would have viewers in stitches, and we think she’d surprise the judges with her moves on the dance floor.

Sadly, its unlikely Lucy will ever sign up for the show as she’s turned it down multiple times.

Back in 2019, the mum-of-three told the Irish Sunday Mirror: “I have turned it down a few times, the country is not ready to see me in lycra and I don’t want the country to see me in lycra.”

Jedward

Ok we haven’t figured out the logistics yet, but we’d love to see Jedward on Dancing With The Stars next year.

The pop twins were recently branded the “breakout stars” of the pandemic, as they’ve used their platform to speak out on a range of topical issues over the past few months.

While the Dublin natives are usually a package deal, we think it would be ‘Jepic’ if they were both paired with different partners, and went head-to-head in the competition.

Would you be Team John or Team Edward?

Celia Holman Lee

Celia Holman Lee is definitely one of our top picks for Dancing With The Stars in 2022.

The model boss has been rumoured to appear on the show for years, and we think she’d be the perfect celebrity contestant.

Known for her amazing OOTD posts on Instagram, Celia would rock all those sparkly ensembles.

Brian O’Driscoll

Another sports star we’d love to see on DWTS is Brian O’Driscoll.

The former rugby player and his actress wife Amy Huberman have turned down multiple offers to appear on the show, but we think 2022 could be Brian’s year…

The 42-year-old would be following in the footsteps of his former teammate Peter Stringer, who starred in the series back in 2019.

Donie O’Sullivan

He found fame for his incredible reporting on CNN earlier this year, and now we’d love to see Donie O’Sullivan on Dancing With The Stars.

The Kerry native won praise on social media in January, after he impressed CNN viewers with his calm reporting during the Capitol Hill riots in Washington D.C.

Donie’s newfound fame was covered by multiple outlets in Ireland, and he subsequently made an appearance on The Late Late Show.

We think the 29-year-old would be a serious hit with viewers!

Louis Walsh

We realise this is pretty far fetched, but how could Louis Walsh NOT make a great contestant on Dancing With The Stars?!

Known for speaking his mind, the former X Factor judge is guaranteed to be television gold on the dance floor.

We’re not sure if they’d manage to book him though…

Twink

Of course, Twink HAD to be on this list.

The Panto queen has already owned the stage… so why not attempt to own the dance floor?

We reckon she’d be well up for the challenge… all we ask is that she brings along her beloved parrot Timberlake.

Miriam O’Callaghan

We know Miriam has turned down DWTS bosses in the past, but we’re still holding out hope she’ll sign up for next year’s show.

While the Prime Time host usually sticks to more serious topics, we’d love to see her let her hair down and have a bit of fun – she’d be well able!

Daniel O’Donnell

Naturally, Daniel O’Donnell HAS to be given a mention.

He’s already put his skills to the test on Strictly Come Dancing, so why not give it another bash?

It’s also no secret that Daniel’s fans are very passionate, so he could be in with a chance of winning!

Roz Purcell

Roz Purcell would make a great addition to the Dancing With The Stars line-up.

The model-turned-influencer seems like she’d be up for the challenge, and would definitely share some behind the scenes action with her 514k followers on Instagram.

Will Roz swap her hiking boots for dancing shoes? We’ll have to wait and see…

Nadine Coyle

Nadine has plenty of dancing experience from her Girls Aloud days, so we think she’d definitely be a contender for the DWTS line-up.

The Irish singer recently won praise following her appearance on the celebrity version of The Great British Bake Off, so we think she’d be a hit with viewers.

All we ask is that she incorporates her iconic “where’s me passport” moment into a dance routine somehow…

Any of the Westlife boys

Last but certainly not least, we had to give Westlife a mention.

Nicky Byrne is obviously ruled out as he hosts the show alongside Jennifer Zamparelli, but how amazing would it be if Shane Filan, Kian Egan or Mark Feehily appeared on DWTS as a contestant?

We reckon all three would be up for the challenge, and the post-routine interviews with Nicky would be so gas!

