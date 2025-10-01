Irish stars we would love to see on the new series of Dancing With The Stars

Dancing With The Stars has been confirmed to return in January 2026.

Following the shock departure of Loraine Barry, former Strictly pro Oti Mabuse is taking on the role of Head Judge, joining the panel alongside Brian Redmond, Karen Byrne and Arthur Gourounlian.

Ahead of the show’s much-anticipated return, we’ve rounded up a list of Irish stars we’d love to see on the dance floor.

Dáithí Ó Sé

Dáithí Ó Sé has long been at the top of our wish list for DWTS.

The Kerry man will be busy filming the Today show for RTÉ in Cork, but we’re sure he could find a way to fit some dance practice in…

He’s the perfect showman and knows how to work live television, so we’re holding out hope for him.

Lyra

With her powerhouse vocals, magnetic stage presence, and flamboyant fashion sense, Lyra is already one of Ireland’s most electrifying performers – so it’s easy to imagine her lighting up the Dancing with the Stars ballroom.

Add in her natural charisma and passionate fanbase, and she’s the perfect blend of talent, drama, and charm that Dancing with the Stars thrives on.

While she previously insisted she “can’t dance”, we reckon Lyra could easily master a fiery paso doble or an emotional contemporary number.

Conor Phillips

Conor Phillips is a no brainer for the upcoming series of DWTS.

The rugby player found fame (and love) on the most recent season of Love Island alongside his now-girlfriend Megan Forte Clarke.

During his time on the show, Conor proved he’s got serious moves during the heart rate challenge, and we reckon he would dominate the dance floor.

Megan Forte Clarke

Another no brainer for DWTS is Conor’s girlfriend, Megan Forte Clarke.

The Dubliner shot to fame on Love Island this summer, but could we see her raise the glitterball trophy next year?

Megan’s musical theatre experience is sure to give her an added edge, although contestants with dance experience are usually faced with some backlash.

Una Healy

Una Healy is the perfect candidate for Dancing With The Stars.

The former Saturdays singer already knows the DWTS team well, as the same producers worked on The Voice of Ireland when she was a judge.

Una has plenty of experience being on stage, so we’d love to see how she’d fare on the dance floor.

James Patrice

Best known for hosting the backstage action on Dancing With The Stars, we’d love to see James Patrice appear on the show as a contestant next year.

The social media star won the hearts of the nation when he starred on Celebrity Operation Transformation in 2017, and we know for a fact he loves a good sequin number.

Who knows, maybe Malahide Woman could make an appearance too?

Greg O’Shea

Greg O’Shea shot to fame when he won Love Island back in 2019.

Since then, the former rugby player has landed numerous radio and TV gigs, and he’s set to tie the knot to his fiancée Jeanni Mulder in a matter of weeks.

Once his wedding is out of the way, will Greg swap his rugby boots for some dancing shoes?

Charleen Murphy

Dancing With The Stars always needs one token influencer, and we reckon Charleen Murphy has what it takes.

Following in the footsteps of TikToker Miriam Mullins, the Dublin native has a plethora of fans who would support her on the show.

No stranger to full glam and eye-catching outfits, Charleen definitely has what it takes to win the glitterball trophy.

Pippa O’Connor

Pippa O’Connor is definitely one of our favourites to appear on Dancing With The Stars next year.

The mum-of-two was asked to appear on the first season of the show back in 2016, but declined the offer because she was too busy with the launch of her POCO brand.

However, Pippa has since admitted she’d “love” to take part if she had the time.

Her BFF Brian Dowling also appeared on the show in 2020, so he could give her plenty of pointers!

Bernard Brogan

Bernard Brogan has long been tipped to appear on RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars.

The former Dublin GAA star, who won seven All-Ireland medals, has turned down offers to go on the show in the past.

But after announcing his retirement in 2019, we think he might be up for the challenge…

Lucy Kennedy

Lucy Kennedy is one of our favourites to appear on Dancing With The Stars.

Her infectious personality would have viewers in stitches, and we think she’d surprise the judges with her moves on the dance floor.

Sadly, its unlikely Lucy will ever sign up for the show as she’s turned it down multiple times.

Back in 2019, the mum-of-three told the Irish Sunday Mirror: “I have turned it down a few times, the country is not ready to see me in lycra and I don’t want the country to see me in lycra.”

Jedward

Ok we haven’t figured out the logistics yet, but we’d love to see Jedward on Dancing With The Stars next year.

While the Dublin natives are usually a package deal, we think it would be ‘Jepic’ if they were both paired with different partners, and went head-to-head in the competition.

Would you be Team John or Team Edward?

Celia Holman Lee

Celia Holman Lee is definitely one of our top picks for Dancing With The Stars in 2026.

The model boss has been rumoured to appear on the show for years, and we think she’d be the perfect celebrity contestant.

Known for her amazing OOTD posts on Instagram, Celia would rock all those sparkly ensembles.

Brian O’Driscoll

Another sports star we’d love to see on DWTS is Brian O’Driscoll.

The former rugby player and his actress wife Amy Huberman have turned down multiple offers to appear on the show, but we think 2026 could be Brian’s year…

The 42-year-old would be following in the footsteps of his former teammate Peter Stringer, who starred in the series back in 2019.

Louis Walsh

We realise this is pretty far fetched, but how could Louis Walsh NOT make a great contestant on Dancing With The Stars?!

Known for speaking his mind, the former X Factor judge is guaranteed to be television gold on the dance floor.

We’re not sure if they’d manage to book him though…

Twink

Of course, Twink HAD to be on this list.

The Panto queen has already owned the stage… so why not attempt to own the dance floor?

We reckon she’d be well up for the challenge… all we ask is that she brings along her beloved parrot Timberlake.

Miriam O’Callaghan

We know Miriam has turned down DWTS bosses in the past, but we’re still holding out hope she’ll sign up for next year’s show.

While the Prime Time host usually sticks to more serious topics, we’d love to see her let her hair down and have a bit of fun – she’d be well able!

Daniel O’Donnell

Naturally, Daniel O’Donnell HAS to be given a mention.

He’s already put his skills to the test on Strictly Come Dancing, so why not give it another bash?

It’s also no secret that Daniel’s fans are very passionate, so he could be in with a chance of winning!

Roz Purcell

Roz Purcell would make a great addition to the Dancing With The Stars line-up.

The influencer turned radio host seems like she’d be up for the challenge, and would definitely share some behind the scenes action with her 611k followers on Instagram.

Will Roz swap her hiking boots for dancing shoes? We’ll have to wait and see…

Nadine Coyle

Nadine has plenty of dancing experience from her Girls Aloud days, so we think she’d definitely be a contender for the DWTS line-up.

All we ask is that she incorporates her iconic “where’s me passport” moment into a dance routine somehow…

Any of the Westlife boys

Last but certainly not least, we had to give Westlife a mention.

Nicky Byrne previously hosted the show alongside Jennifer Zamparelli, so we doubt he’d make a comeback as a contestant (especially given his previous stint on Strictly).

But how amazing would it be if Shane Filan, Kian Egan or Mark Feehily appeared on DWTS as a contestant?

We reckon all three would be up for the challenge, and we’re sure Nicky would offer them plenty of advice!