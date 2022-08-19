Ad
Irish stars turn up the style stakes for the Dublin Horse Show

A host of Irish stars turned up the style stakes for the Dublin Horse Show 2022.

The prestigious event returned to the RDS on Wednesday after a two-year hiatus.

A number of well-known faces opted to wear a pink outfit for the sunny occasion, including Virgin Media star Paul Ryder, presenter James Patrice, and singer Erica Cody.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by James Patrice (@james_patrice)

Meanwhile Ireland AM star Muireann O’Connell donned a gorgeous long-sleeve red dress with a slit, and broadcaster Louise McSharry followed suit wearing a stunning red number with colourful floral detailing.

Miss Ireland 2021 Pamela Uba stunned in a mustard one-sleeve dress, which she completed with red accessories, and former Miss Ireland Aoife Walsh wore an effortlessly gorgeous semi-sheer midi dress.

Check out some of the stunning looks below:

Louise McSharry

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aoife Walsh (@aoife_walsh_x)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paul Ryder (@itspaulryder)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Erica-Cody (@ericacody)

Muireann O’Connell

