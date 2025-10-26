Ad
Irish stars take part alongside more than 22,500 runners at the 2025 Dublin Marathon

Get Better with Chris and Eric Roberts
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
More than 22,500 runners filled the streets of the capital on Sunday for the 44th Irish Life Dublin Marathon, marking another landmark year for Ireland’s premier distance-running event.

From elite competitors to dedicated club runners and charity participants, the event captured the enduring appeal of the Dublin Marathon, a celebration of endurance, community spirit, and athletic excellence at every level.

See the host of Irish stars who took part among the thousands who participated:

Eric Roberts

 

Chris Connolly aka Get Better With Chris

Richard Chambers

 

Mairead Ronan

Aoibhin Garrihy

Aoibhín Garrihy
