Irish stars take part alongside more than 22,500 runners at the 2025 Dublin Marathon

More than 22,500 runners filled the streets of the capital on Sunday for the 44th Irish Life Dublin Marathon, marking another landmark year for Ireland’s premier distance-running event.

From elite competitors to dedicated club runners and charity participants, the event captured the enduring appeal of the Dublin Marathon, a celebration of endurance, community spirit, and athletic excellence at every level.

See the host of Irish stars who took part among the thousands who participated:

Eric Roberts

Chris Connolly aka Get Better With Chris

Richard Chambers

Mairead Ronan

Aoibhin Garrihy