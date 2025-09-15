Irish stars Sharon Horgan, Colin Farrell and Ruth Negga miss out on Emmy Awards

Colin Farrell lost out on an award at the 2025 Emmys for his performance as The Penguin.

The Irish actor was nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category for his performance in the HBO series.

The award went to Stephen Graham for his lead role in the hit Netflix series Adolescence.

Other stars in the category included Brian Tyree Henry for Dope Thief, Cooper Koch for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, and Jake Gyllenhaal for Presumed Innocent.

The Irish actor has already won an IFTA, Screen Actors Guild, Critics’ Choice and Golden Globe award for his role in the series.

Sharon Horgan and Ruth Negga were also nominated for this year’s Emmy Awards, but sadly missed out in their respective categories.

Sharon was nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category for her role in Bad Sisters, which she co-created, wrote, and executive-produced.

She lost out to Britt Lower for her role in Severance.

Ruth was nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category for her performance in Presumed Innocent, which she starred in alongside Jake Gyllenhall.

Erin Doherty ended up claiming the gong for her role in Adolescence.

Check out the full list of winners at the 2025 Emmy Awards here.