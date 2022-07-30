Irish stars share their festival looks at All Together Now and Indiependence

A host of Irish stars have descended upon Curraghmore Estate in Waterford and Mitchelstown in Cork for All Together Now and Indiependence this weekend.

The popular festivals returned on Friday following a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Niamh Cullen led the group of influencers at All Together Now, and the social media star went all out with her outfit for day one of the festival.

The Dublin native went for a space cowboy look, as she donned a silver fringed jacket, and a pair of glam shorts with fringing detail.

Niamh completed her look with a pair of metallic silver cowboy boots, and Ray Ban sunglasses.

Holly Carpenter also attended the festival, and went for an edgy look for day one of the music event.

The model and influencer paired a black mesh bodysuit with a classic pair of Levi shorts, black chunky boots, and a Mulberry cross-body bag.

Influencer sisters Emma and Ashley Kehoe were spotted at All Together Now too this weekend.

Ashley stunned in a green two-piece, which she paired with beige cowboy boots.

Meanwhile Emma turned heads in a colourful Zara jacket, which she paired with denim shorts from Bershka, a pink cami top, and a fedora hat.

Over at Indiependence Festival in Cork, the style stakes were high as Lyra took to the stage.

As she performed in her home county, the singer commanded attention in a custom green disc chainmail dress, which featured extravaggant tulle sleeves.

Another starlet who wowed on stage was Aimee, who stunned in an all-denim look, which she paired with black platform boots.

