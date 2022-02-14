Irish stars share sweet tributes to their significant others on Valentine’s Day

Love is very much in the air today, as a host of Irish stars are celebrating Valentine’s Day with their loved-ones.

Sharing the love on Instagram, a number of well-known faces have posted sweet tributes to their significant others on social media.

From Rosanna Davison and Wes Quirke, to Rosie Connolly and her husband Paul Quinn, take a look at their posts below:

Jess Redden and Rob Kearney

Jess Redden shared a series of photos from her and Rob Kearney’s wedding to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Marking their first V-Day as husband and wife, she captioned the post: “Love doesn’t need to be perfect, it just needs to be true 🤍 #happyvalentinesday.”

The couple tied the knot in December, and hosted their wedding reception at the Trump Doonbeg resort in Co. Clare.

Niamh de Brun and TJ Reid

Another couple celebrating their first Valentine’s Day as husband and wife is Niamh de Brún and TJ Reid.

Taking to Instagram today, the former Miss Kilkenny posted a cute video montage, featuring clips from their November wedding – which took place at Adare Manor.

The influencer captioned the post: “Happy love day @tjreid12 ❤️♾”.

Rosie Connolly and Paul Quinn

Rosie Connolly celebrated Valentine’s Day early with her husband Paul Quinn on Sunday night.

The couple dined at Sole Seafood & Grill on Dublin’s South William Street, and the influencer shared snaps from their date night on Instagram this morning.

Rosie and Paul tied the knot at Carton House in May 2018, and the pair share two kids together – Harry and Remi.

Rosanna Davison and Wes Quirke

Another Irish star who posted a sweet tribute to her husband today was Rosanna Davison.

Sharing multiple snaps of them from over the years, including photos from their 2014 wedding, the mother-of-three wrote: “I choose you. And I’ll choose you over and over and over. Without pause, without a doubt, in a heartbeat. I’ll keep choosing you.”

“We don’t really celebrate Valentine’s Day in our house as we find it all a bit too commercial, but it’s still a good opportunity to tell others how much they mean to you, whether it’s your better half, your children, your granny, mum, dad, brother, sister… or dog! 🐾.”

“It’s nice to celebrate L❤️VE in all of its forms and give those you love an extra hug 🤗,” she added.

Chloe Boucher and Tom Farrell

Chloe Boucher posted a sweet tribute to her fiancé Tom Farrell to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

The beauty influencer, who recently announced their engagement, shared a cute snap of her and Tom as they enjoyed a stroll.

She captioned the post: “Happy Valentines Day 🤍 Our first Valentine’s Day together as fiancés 🥰💍 Love you @tomfarrell_00.”

Lauren Arthurs and John O Flynn

Another newlywed celebrating Valentine’s Day this year is Lauren Arthurs.

The influencer married her longtime love in November, and shared previously unseen snaps from their wedding day this morning, alongside the caption: “My forever valentine 🤍”.

“Red roses symbolise loyalty, true love and eternal beauty 🥺 My absolute favourite flower and always had to be my wedding bouquet 🥀 Happy Valentine’s Day 🌹 #bemyvalentine #redroses.”