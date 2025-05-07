Irish stars set to star alongside George Clooney for Netflix film

Irish stars Eve Hewson and Thaddea Graham are set to star alongside George Clooney and Adam Sandler in the upcoming film Jay Kelly.

Netflix has unveiled a first look at the movie, which is described as “a heartbreaking comedy” and will be available for viewing in November and streaming on December 5.

Eve and George have worked together before on Hedda, based on Henrick Iben’s 1891 stage drama, Hedda Gabler.

However, this won’t be the first time Eve and Thaddea have worked alongside eachother, as the pair both appeared in Sharon Horgan’s Bad Sisters.

Eve, the daughter of U2 frontman Bono, has a handful of titles under her belt already, having stared in Bad Sisters, The Perfect Couple, Behind Her Eyes, The Luminaries and This Must Be the Place.

Meanwhile Thaddea has stared in Sex Education, The Letter for the King and The Irregulars.

The film, written by Emily Mortimer, is directed by Noah Baumbach, who has previously directed films such as Marriage Story, The Squid and the Whale, Greenberg and Frances Ha.

The tagline, teasing the “heartbreaking comedy” element, reads: “Everybody knows Jay Kelly, but Jay Kelly doesn’t know himself.”

The cast also includes Billy Crudup, Laura Dern, Grace Edwards, Stacy Keach, Riley Keough, Emily Mortimer, Patrick Wilson, Nicôle Lecky, Jim Broadbent, Alba Rohrwacher, Lenny Henry, Josh Hamilton, and Greta Gerwig.