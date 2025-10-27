Irish stars pull out all the stops for early Halloween parties

Halloween might still be a few days away, but Irish stars are already getting into the spooky spirit!

From elaborate costumes to pumpkin-filled parties, our favourite Irish celebs are proving that when it comes to celebrating, they know how to do it in style.

Here’s a look at how the biggest Irish names are kicking off the Halloween festivities early this year.

Charleen Murphy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charleen Murphy (@charleenmurphy)

In the full swing of the revival of King Kylie, Charleen Murphy channelled her inner Kardashian, dressing up as the iconic sister.

Jennifer Zamparelli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Zamparelli (@jenzamparelli)

With a brilliant theme of “come as your teenage self” Jennifer Zamparelli, her husband Lauterio and her pals donned their best school uniforms and 90’s curtain bangs.

Shane Lowry and wife Wendy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wenders (@wendyirislowry)

In the spirit of Halloween, Shane Lowry and his wife Wendy dressed up as Snow White and her dwarf Grumpy.

Arthur Gourounlian and Brian Dowling

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Dowling Gourounlian (@bprdowling)

Arthur and Brian shared the sweetest snaps of their two young girls, Blu and Blake, as they headed out on a Spooky Trail, dressed in the cutest outfits.