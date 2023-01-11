Irish stars dominate the nominations for the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards

A host of Irish stars have been nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Brendan Gleeson, Colin Farrell, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan have all been nominated for their respective roles in The Banshees of Inisherin.

The film, which was directed by Martin McDonagh, won big at the Golden Globes on Tuesday – with Colin scooping the award for Best Actor.

Emily in Paris star Ashley Park and The White Lotus actress Haley Lu Richardson announced the nominees on the SAG Awards’ Instagram page today.

The 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, February 26, at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

Check out the full list of nominees below:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Steve Carrell (“The Patient”)

Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”)

Sam Elliott (“1883”)

Paul Walter Hauser (“Black Bird”)

Evan Peters (“Dahmer”)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Emily Blunt (“The English”)

Jessica Chastain (“George and Tammy”)

Julia Garner (“Inventing Anna”)

Niecy Nash Betts (“Dahmer”)

Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)

Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”)

Jean Smart (“Hacks”)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul”)

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Adam Scott (“Severance”)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”)

Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Zendaya (“Euphoria”)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“Ozark”

“Severance”

“The White Lotus”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

Hong Chau (“The Whale”)

Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Paul Dano (“The Fabelmans”)

Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Barry Keoghan (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Eddie Redmayne (“The Good Nurse”)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett (Tár”)

Viola Davis (“The Woman King”)

Ana de Armas (“Blonde”)

Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”)

Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler (“Elvis”)

Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”)

Bill Nighy (“Living”)

Adam Sandler (“Hustle”)

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Women Talking”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“The Woman King”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

“Andor”

“The Boys”

“House of the Dragon”

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”

“Stranger Things”