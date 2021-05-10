People across the country flooded to hairdressers and beauty salons today for the first time in months

Irish stars debut stunning new looks as salons across Ireland reopen

A host of Irish stars have debuted stunning new looks, as salons across Ireland reopened today.

For the first time since December 24, hairdressers and beauty salons reopened their doors as Covid-19 restrictions begin to ease.

Irish influencer Louise Cooney, who moved to Dublin back in January, headed straight to Zero One Salon on Wicklow Street to get fresh colour and bonds in her hair.

“Fresh colour, fresh bonds, what a feeling,” the Limerick native wrote. “@zeroonesalon I missed you.”

RTÉ star Doireann Garrihy visited The Brow Artist on Baggot Street in Dublin to get her eyebrows done and her eyelashes tinted.

She later headed to The Room Hair Salon in Sandyford, sharing a reel of her transformation to Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doireann Garrihy (@doireanngarrihy)

Irish influencer Terrie McEvoy also visited Zero One Salon in Dublin, where she got longer extensions put into her hair.

She asked her followers in a poll: “Keep it long or go shorter?”

Bonnie Ryan headed to Allure Beauty and Spa in Drumcondra, where she opted for pretty blue nails with floral detail.

Celeb MUA Michelle Regazzoli Stone visited Wicked Beauty in Ashbourne, Co. Meath to get her brows done.

Grace Mongey, who is celebrating her birthday today, also got her brows done today – heading to The Dublin Makeup Academy for her appointment.

Libraries, museums and galleries also reopened today, as did shopping by appointment in many popular retailers – such as Penneys, Zara and Brown Thomas.