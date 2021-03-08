Irish stars celebrate International Women’s Day

A host of Irish stars have celebrated International Women’s Day.

March 8 is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

Famous Irish face such as Greg O’Shea, Rosanna Davison, Terrie McEvoy and Laura Whitmore have taken to Instagram to mark the day.

Love Island star Greg posted a sweet tribute to his mum and sister, captionibg the post: “Shout-out to all the women of the world today, especially to the ladies in my life.”

“I appreciate you. Literally wouldn’t be where I am today without you ❤️ #InternationalWomensDay”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greg O’Shea (@gregoshea)

Rosanna marked the occasion by posting a quote by Hilary Clinton to her feed, which read: “Human rights are women’s rights, and women’s rights and human rights.”

The model mum captioned the post: “Happy International Women’s Day! ”

“It’s a day for highlighting equal rights and opportunities, and for showing that by empowering and supporting other women, we can become stronger together 💪🏼🚺🌍”

“The changes we make now will help to pave the way for our daughters to grow up in a world of gender equality ❤️

#internationalwomensday #iwd2021”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosanna Davison (@rosanna_davison)

Influencer Terrie took to her Instagram Stories, saying: “I wanted to pop on really quick and wish you all a happy Monday and, of course, a happy International Women’s Day.”

“There is a huge amount of women here on my page so I wanted to make sure that you knew that you are incredible, you are amazing, you can do anything you want in life, the world is your oyster.. when Covid fecks off!”

“You are incredible and so appreciated!” she added. “I want to remind you that you can do absolute anything you put your mind to!! The world is your oyster!!!💪🏻”

Love Island presenter Laura shared a short poem to mark the day, which read: “She is strong, she is fierce, she is smart, she is tough, she is happy, she is sad, she is polished, she is rough, she is vulnerable, she is insecure, she doesn’t always know what to do”

“But she learns, she’s grows, she’s a force to be reckoned with, she is YOU.”

“Happy International Women’s Day to all my ladies in all your shapes and forms,” the mum-to-be added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura ⚡️ (@thewhitmore)

Una Healy shared a quote to her feed which read: “The hand that rocks the cradle, is the hand that rules the world.”

The Saturdays star wrote: “Happy International Women’s Day xx”.