Irish stars Caitríona Balfe and Ruth Negga nominated for 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards

The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will take place on February 27, 2022.

The awards show will honour the best achievements in film and television performances over the past year.

Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens announced the nominees via an Instagram Live on Wednesday afternoon, with Irish stars Caitríona Balfe and Ruth Negga both being nominated for awards.

Check out the full list of nominees below:

MOVIES

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

House of Gucci

King Richard Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role Caitríona Balfe, Belfast

Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Ruth Negga, Passing Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jared Leto, House of Gucci

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

TELEVISION Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series The Handmaid’s Tale

The Morning Show

Squid Game

Succession

Yellowstone Outstanding performance by a female actor in a miniseries or television movie Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown Outstanding performance by a male actor in a miniseries or television movie Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series Elle Fanning, The Great

Sandra Oh, The Chair

Jean Smart, Hacks

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Jeremy Strong, Succession Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sarah Snook, Succession

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show STUNTS Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama television series Cobra Kai

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Mare of Easttown

Squid Game Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture Black Widow

Dune

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings