Irish stars attend Harry Styles concert in Slane Castle

A host of Irish stars attended Harry Styles’ concert in Slane Castle on Saturday night.

The popular singer, who shot to fame in the boyband One Direction, performed in front of 80,000 people at the iconic venue.

Roz Purcell, Miriam Mullins, Dev Skehan, Molly Roberts, Eadaoin Fitzmaurice, Nia Gallagher and Jedward were among the concertgoers, and they all shared snaps and videos from the gig on Instagram and TikTok.

Harry took to the stage on the castle grounds in Meath at 8.30pm, performing to fans dressed up in pink cowboy hats and colourful feather boas.

The Satellite singer, 29, is the first act to perform at Slane Castle since 2019.

At the beginning of his set, Harry spoke some Irish, asking the crowd: “Conas a tá tú? My name is Harry and I’m thrilled to be able to perform for you. We’ll have some fun tonight, Slane!”

As he bid the crowd farewell at the end of the night, Harry spoke again as Gaelige.

The award-winning artist said: “Slán leat agus go n-éirí an bóthar leat.”