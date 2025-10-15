Irish star releases his first book in exciting new career move

Eric Roberts has announced his latest career move.

The Ireland AM anchor has launched his debut children’s book, titled ‘Gary the Stinky Goose’.

The children’s book is described as being “packed with humour, heart, and a whole lot of giggles,” and aims to “help children understand that everyone is different and that everyone deserves a chance at friendship”.

The popular Irish influencer has revealed that he has drawn on his years of experience as a Special Needs Assistant (SNA) in Donegal as inspiration for his first book.

Speaking about his exciting new venture, Eric gushed over his nephew Oisín, who has cerebral palsy and autism.

“Oisín is my best friend. He’s always there to listen to me and make all my problems feel small. I was hesitant to feature him [online] at first, but the response has been incredible,” he praised.

“The internet can be a scary place, but Oisín brings so much joy to people and families in similar situations. I hope this book can do the same,” the 35-year-old continued.

Eric went on to note that the story behind his debut book was inspired by his observations at school lunchtime breaks.

“I wrote this book for Oisín. During my time as an SNA, the biggest challenge wasn’t in the classroom, it was at lunchtime, making sure my student wasn’t sitting alone,” the TikTok star shared.

“Too often, children are left to play by themselves because their peers don’t understand them. I hope this book can help change that,” he stated further.

The logline for Eric’s book reads: “We meet a lovable goose with one rather unfortunate habit, he just can’t stop farting. Making friends isn’t easy when you’re the smelly one in the flock, but when an unexpected opportunity arises, Gary has a chance to prove that being different can be a superpower.”

Eric later added that the birth of his son Rían in January also gave him the motivation he needed to create his debut book.

“Since becoming a dad earlier this year, it’s become even more important for me to write stories like this. I want my son to grow up in a world where it’s okay to be different and where kindness comes first,” he said.

‘Gary the Stinky Goose’ is available to purchase now from Mayo Books.