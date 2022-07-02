Irish social media stars share their festival looks at Longitude

A host of Irish social media stars have descended upon Marlay Park for Longitude this weekend.

The popular festival returned on Friday following a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Miriam Mullins led the group of Gen Z influencers at the music event, which she attended with her boyfriend Tiaan Heyns.

The popular TikTok star, who hails from Cork, went for a sporty look for Longitude as she wore a pink Nike co-ord.

Miriam paired her shorts and top combo with a lime green bralet, and Nike Air Jordans.

She completed the look by styling her hair with retro butterfly clips, and covering the sides of her face with gold glitter.

Another well-known influencer at the festival this weekend is Lauren Whelan.

The Carlow native was photographed at 48’s #Area48 at Longitude, where guests are able to enjoy an elevated view of the the main stage.

The social media star went for an all-black look for the first day of the festival, wearing a pair of combat trousers with a sleeveless utility jacket and a black bralet.

Lauren completed her look with a chunky gold necklace, and a pair of cat eye sunglasses.

Lauren was at Longitude with fellow TikTok stars Ryan Mar and Shauna Davitt.

The trio met when they joined Ireland’s first content creator house The Go House back in 2020.

Shauna wore an orange crop top for the festival, which she paired with black flared trousers, Doc Martens, and a holographic bucket hat.