Irish social media stars among thousands affected by mass blackouts in Europe: ‘It’s like the end of the world’

Irish social media stars Alan Clarke and Carl Mullan are among the thousands affected by the mass blackouts in Europe.

On Monday, Spain, Portugal and parts of France were hit with a nationwide power outage, leaving millions without electricity.

On Tuesday, after one of the worst blackouts in their countries history, Spain and Portugal got their electricity back, but officials provided no explanation for what caused the outage or how they planned to keep it from happening again.

The Spanish power firm REE has since ruled out a cyber attack, but the government is still considering all possible avenues.

Taking to his Instagram, social media star Alan Clarke detailed his experience being stranded in Portugal during the power outage.

Speaking to his followers in the dark, Alan said: “Well lads, I’m in Portugal, I’m my own, and I’ve just been out here for two days. I’m supposed to be heading home, but It’s carnage. It’s absolutely fucking chaos here at the minute.”

“I’ve been trying to stay calm all day and the calmness now is starting to wear off and I’ve just been like all day long, ‘Oh sure a bit like home should come back on, It’ll come back on’ it’s not coming back on.”

Alan detailed how there was no access to bank machines, shops were closed, and he couldn’t even make a call or receive a call.

The Irish social media star detailed how he had been watching “doomsday preppers” on TikTok and how he was starting to understand their philosophy, comparing the blackout to “the end of the world.”

Thankfully, in the early morning of Tuesday, Alan revealed his power had returned as neighbours and locals could be heard in the back of his video celebrating.

In a hilarious video captioned: “BREAKING NEWS from Portugal as the story of the huge power outages across the country unfold. There for us is @alanclarkeofficial,” Alan jokingly pretended to be a member of RTÉ news as he deemed himself a “Portuguese Corespondent.”

Another Irish star stranded in the blackout, was Carl Mullan who has detailed his experience on Instagram for his followers.

In an attempt to highlight the stress of taking a vacation with three small children, he has been sharing funny snaps of himself with an old age filter for the past few days.

However, yesterday’s power outage in their villa made Carl and his wife Aisling’s situation even more stressful.

In one story, he showed his followers his bag of “candles and headtorches” as he wrote: “No power for the last few hours, so the villa host kindly just dropped us in loads of head torches and candles.”

In another snap, accompanied by the theme tune to the Tom Hanks film Cast Away, Carl revealed the power had returned.