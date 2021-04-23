Irish social media star Trisha Lewis reveals she’s releasing a new book

The 33-year-old is best known for sharing her weight loss journey online

Trisha Lewis, otherwise known as @trishas.transformation on Instagram, has revealed she’s releasing a new book.

The Cork-based chef has gained almost 200k followers on social media over the past few years, after sharing her weight loss transformation online.

Taking to Instagram today, Trisha told her followers that she’s penned her second book, called ‘The 21-Day Reset’.

The book will include 60 new recipes, and follows the success of her first cookbook – which she released last year.

Trisha wrote on Instagram: “I HAVE A NEW BOOK!!!! I am so proud and excited to finally announce that my second book The 21-Day Reset is now available to preorder.”

“Preorder is now live with Easons and all preordered copies are signed and when ordered through Easons a limited amount of people will get a RESET water bottle!”

“I have links in my story and in my bio. My book will hit your letter boxes on June the 11th 2021.”

She continued: “The reset is what has kept me going and help me understand myself better so I have been on an incredible journey writing this book and putting what I feel and do onto paper. I adore writing and this is just so surreal!!”

“In this book I have 60 new recipes that are calorie and macro counted by a qualified food safety company , so whatever your goal is you can now add these to your lifestyle.”

“To each and everyone of you thank you for always having my back and looking out for me!”

“I cannot wait to some day meet you all and I hope that this book helps you keep doing what you are doing and don’t give up!”

“I am so proud of myself and I am so proud of what I have achieved in my health, happiness and life.”

She concluded her post by writing: “Beat the bulge xx.”

A host of well-known faces congratulated Trisha in the comment section, including Síle Seoige who commented a series of clapping emojis.

Aoibhín Garrihy also wrote: “Massive massive congrats. What a woman x.”

