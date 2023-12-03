Irish social media star reveals she pulled out of Netflix’s Squid Game: The Challenge

Kayleigh Trappe has revealed she pulled out of Netflix’s Squid Game: The Challenge.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, the Monaghan native told her 210k followers: “Squid Games: The Challenge on Netflix is a huge topic of conversation right now.”

“I was actually supposed to go on that show but I backed out.”

“I’m fully aware that the chances of me winning the money would’ve been very slim considering there were 450 people on it, but you never know.”

“Should’ve, could’ve, would’ve,” Kayleigh continued.

Recently, Goss.ie exclusively revealed that Kayleigh’s fellow content creator Eric Roberts will appear as one of 456 contestants on Squid Game: The Challenge – which premiered on November 22.

In episode seven of the Netflix reality TV show, the social media star was eliminated after he failed to be chosen by his fellow contestants.

In the dramatic episode, players were asked to choose one ally to join them in the next games.

Only 12 players were to be chosen to go through to the next set of games.