Irish social media star Miriam Mullins shares stunning snaps from her trip to New York

Miriam Mullins enjoyed an incredible five-day trip to New York for the bank holiday weekend.

The Cork native flew over to the Big Apple with fellow social media star Ellie Kelly as they promoted and created content for sports brand JD Sports.

The 25-year-old, who won Newcomer of the Year at the 2022 Gossies, attended Katie Taylor’s fight against Amanda Serrano in Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

Alongside photos at the fight, Miriam wrote on Instagram: “Thank you so much @jdsportsie @jdsports @jdwomen for the most amazing weekend & taking me to see Taylor VS Serrano 🙌🙌”

“What an experience & amazing time I’m having in NYC 🇺🇸 I’ve made friends for life & tonnes of memories 🥰”

On Monday, the TikTok sensation revealed she spotted Bella and Gigi Hadid leaving a restaurant in NYC, ahead of the 2022 Met Gala. She also did a spot of shopping before her flight home earlier today.

