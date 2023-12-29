Irish social media star goes viral for sharing the reality of moving to Australia

Irish social media star Keely McGrath has gone viral after sharing the reality of moving to Australia.

The 26-year-old, who is known as Lord Keely online, opened up about her struggles to earn good money and save while working abroad in a viral TikTok video.

Like thousands of Irish people in their 20s, the influencer moved to Sydney in January in the hopes of a better life and work opportunities – but sadly that hasn’t been the case.

In her video, Keely urged those who are making money in “normal” jobs in Australia to come forward as in her opinion “there’s no money to be made”.

The TikToker is working as a social media manager Down Under, and claimed that the pay is not reflective of the higher cost of living.

In her viral video, she said: “Where are the people in Australia that are making money? Where are you? Because I’m in Sydney and there’s no money to be made.”

“You’re paycheck to paycheck here, and I don’t care what anyone says because everyone I know is paycheck to paycheck. Very minimal savings. What’s the story?”

Keely also noted that those who work in rural areas of Australia or traffic control earn more than those in the corporate world.

“I know lots of my friends do traffic control and they’re making bank because they go to the mines and do two weeks on, one week off, and get their food and accommodation paid for.”

“But normal people? People who aren’t doing that, if people are just working 9-5. Is there money to be made here? Cause I don’t see it.”

“I ain’t seeing it, I ain’t hearing about it, I ain’t accumulating money. I’m probably more broke and more stressed than I’ve ever been in my entire life.”

However, in the comments of the video, Keely admitted that although she and her partner are “living the life”, they are “spending all their money doing so”.

The CSO (Central Statistics Office) estimated that 4,700 people left Ireland for Australia from April 2022 to April 2023.

The stats also revealed that Ireland’s current housing crisis is often cited as the main reason why thousands are moving abroad, particularly to Australia.

The huge influx of migrants into Australia has caused the cost of living to skyrocket and as a result, the native Australian households are now under immense strain.